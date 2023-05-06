IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
EXCLUSIVE
White House

Biden defends son Hunter ahead of possible federal tax, gun charges

“My son has done nothing wrong,” Biden said in an interview with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, as the Justice Department conclude a criminal investigation.
US President Joe Biden's sister, Valerie Biden Owens and son Robert Hunter Biden leave after US President Joe Biden addressed the Oireachtas Eireann, the national parliament of Ireland, at Leinster House in Dublin, on day three of his visit to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Thursday April 13, 2023.
Robert Hunter Biden in Dublin, on April 13, 2023.Liam McBurney / Press Association via AP file
By Katherine Doyle

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden defended his son Hunter as federal prosecutors are said to be nearing a decision on whether to charge the president’s son with tax and firearms violations after a four-year criminal investigation.

“First of all, my son has done nothing wrong,” Biden said in an interview with Stephanie Ruhle, host of “The 11th Hour on MSNBC.” "I trust him. I have faith in him.” 

Asked how charges against his son could impact his presidency, Biden said he stands by Hunter.

“It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him,” the president said. 

Federal prosecutors are weighing whether to charge Hunter Biden with two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, a single felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for one year of taxes, and the gun charge, also a potential felony. Hunter Biden has said he has since reconciled delinquent tax filings.

The White House has dismissed allegations by an IRS special agent seeking whistleblower protections in the handling of the case. Aides insist that Biden has not been involved and that the president stands by his promise not to politicize the Justice Department.

Pressed on age, Biden touts experience, wisdom and honor | MSNBC Exclusive

May 5, 202301:48

But any outcome could draw significant national attention to Biden and his family as the president embarks on a campaign for re-election.

Hunter has denied wrongdoing in the tax case, saying that he handled his affairs “legally and appropriately.”

The investigation has drawn attention from Republicans on Capitol Hill and former President Donald Trump, a leading contender for the GOP nomination in 2024, who have sought to tie Biden to his son's business dealings with foreign governments.

The expected decision by the Justice Department comes after a four-year investigation.

Katherine Doyle

Katherine Doyle is a White House reporter for NBC News.