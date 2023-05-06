Biden defends son Hunter ahead of possible federal tax, gun charges

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden defended his son Hunter as federal prosecutors are said to be nearing a decision on whether to charge the president’s son with tax and firearms violations after a four-year criminal investigation.

“First of all, my son has done nothing wrong,” Biden said in an interview with Stephanie Ruhle, host of “The 11th Hour on MSNBC.” "I trust him. I have faith in him.”

Asked how charges against his son could impact his presidency, Biden said he stands by Hunter.

“It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him,” the president said.

Federal prosecutors are weighing whether to charge Hunter Biden with two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, a single felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for one year of taxes, and the gun charge, also a potential felony. Hunter Biden has said he has since reconciled delinquent tax filings.

The White House has dismissed allegations by an IRS special agent seeking whistleblower protections in the handling of the case. Aides insist that Biden has not been involved and that the president stands by his promise not to politicize the Justice Department.

But any outcome could draw significant national attention to Biden and his family as the president embarks on a campaign for re-election.

Hunter has denied wrongdoing in the tax case, saying that he handled his affairs “legally and appropriately.”

The investigation has drawn attention from Republicans on Capitol Hill and former President Donald Trump, a leading contender for the GOP nomination in 2024, who have sought to tie Biden to his son's business dealings with foreign governments.

The expected decision by the Justice Department comes after a four-year investigation.