Biden to deliver remarks ahead of Christmas, take questions from the press

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday ahead of the Christmas holiday and is expected to take questions from reporters.
Biden is scheduled to hold the event around 2:30 p.m. ET. The last time Biden took questions from the press in a formal setting was Dec. 4. He will also receive the president’s daily intelligence brief and meet with transition advisers.
Congress just passed a $900B Covid aid bill. Here's what's in it.Dec. 22, 202002:43
In other transition news:
- President Donald Trump has no public events. Vice President Mike Pence will travel to West Palm Beach, Florida, and will deliver remarks at the Turning Point USA student action summit.
- Congress passed a nearly $900 billion Covid-19 relief package and government funding measure Monday evening which includes direct payments of up to $600 a person based on income and an extra $300 for unemployment insurance a week. Trump is expected to sign the legislation in the coming days.
- Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., tweeted that he attended a meeting at the White House on Monday with Trump, Pence, the president's legal team and other members of Congress. He said that he will "lead an objection to Georgia’s electors on Jan. 6," which is when Congress will count the electoral votes awarded to Biden and Harris.
- Federal prosecutors have discussed making a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's electronic communications, NBC News reported Monday evening, a sign that the investigation into Trump's personal attorney remains active and may soon be intensifying.