Biden to deploy more federal medical teams to overwhelmed hospitals

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce that additional federal medical teams will be deployed to hospitals in six states, including major medical centers like the Cleveland Clinic, to help hospitals facing debilitating staffing shortages amid a surge in hospitalizations.

Along with the Cleveland Clinic, the teams will be going to Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Henry Ford Hospital just outside Detroit, University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, and University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, according to a White House official.

“These teams will be providing relief, triaging patients, helping to decompress overwhelmed emergency departments, and freeing up healthcare providers to continue other lifesaving care,” a White House official said in a statement. “They will be working alongside healthcare workers on the front lines to give them the support they need.”

The efforts come as the country is seeing an unprecedented rise in infections that risks overwhelming the nation's already stretched hospitals, said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky Wednesday. While data suggests people are less likely to get severely ill from the highly contagious omicron, especially if they are vaccinated, Walensky said the sheer number of cases is driving up hospitalizations, which rose 33 percent in the last week.

Covid-19 hospitalizations have doubled in 15 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., over the past two weeks, contributing to a new national record for pandemic hospitalizations, according to an NBC News analysis of Department of Health and Human Services data. The U.S. set a record for single-day Covid hospitalizations on Sunday, when more than 142,000 hospitalizations were reported.

At the Cleveland Clinic, staffing shortage and a surge of omicron cases are straining the system with patients younger and sicker than a year ago and a staff that is exhausted after nearly two years of battling the pandemic, hospital officials told NBC News. With about 5 percent of hospital staff out sick with Covid infections, the state recently had to send in the National Guard to do everything from run testing centers to deliver meals.

Biden is expected to make the announcement in remarks Thursday after being briefed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Covid response team on the status of the pandemic and his administration’s response.

The Defense Department will begin deploying the first of 1,000 military medical personnel to hospitals and over 800 military and federal emergency personnel have been sent to 24 states in addition to 14,000 National Guard members who have been activated, being paid for by the Covid relief bill passed last spring.