Biden directs immediate surge of federal resources to states hit by deadly tornadoes

FEMA is sending emergency response personnel, water and other needed commodities.
Image: People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021.
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021.Mark Humphrey / AP
By Reuters

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Saturday directed that federal resources be surged to locations with the greatest need after a series of tornadoes and severe weather ripped through seven U.S. states, the White House said.

Biden was briefed about the devastating tornadoes by Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), White House Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, and other senior officials, it said.

FEMA is sending emergency response personnel, water and other needed commodities to the region, and Biden's order will make other federal resources and personnel available.

