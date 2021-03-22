Biden dispatches top officials to Mexico, Central America as border crisis grows

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is dispatching top U.S. officials to Mexico and Central America as a crisis on the southern U.S. border persists with a surge of asylum-seeking migrants who are fleeing their countries.

The unfolding crisis at the border has created a difficult situation for Biden, who is caught between his promises to progressives to establish a more humane immigration system and pressure from conservatives to send a tougher message to deter migrants from traveling to the U.S. to seek asylum. The recent influx has overwhelmed border facilities and filled the national conversation on immigration.

Roberta Jacobson, the National Security Council official overseeing border issues, will travel to Mexico on Monday to jointly "develop an effective and humane plan of action to manage migration," NSC spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement on Monday.

In addition, Juan Gonzalez, the White House senior director for the western hemisphere, plans to travel to Guatemala to discuss the "root causes of migration in the region and build a more hopeful future in the region," Horne said.

She added that Ricardo Zuniga, the State Department's envoy for the Northern Triangle region of Central America, will also be part of the efforts.

Meanwhile, a pair of senators who represent border states — Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. — wrote a letter Monday encouraging Biden to step his his efforts to mitigate the crisis.

"Your administration should take immediate action in two areas: ensuring there are sufficient resources and facilities at the border to manage the crisis and taking concrete steps to improve the asylum process. Both of these are critical to improving how our nation manages this situation," Cornyn and Sinema wrote in the letter.

They called on him to use his "full authority" to mitigate the situation and for "developing strategies to improve and streamline the asylum process" as facilities are overwhelmed by the influx.

Separately, some top Democrats have called for addressing the border situation in a broader immigration bill.

The current border crisis ahs complicated an early legislative push by Biden to remake the system

The Biden White House has made clear that its goal is to address the root causes of the migration — to improve conditions in Central America and overhaul the asylum application process in a way that discourages migrants from taking a chance on a trip to the border to make their case.

The administration has blamed the situation in part on former President Donald Trump's moves to dismantle parts of the asylum system, saying that has left them ill-equipped to process the migrants in a way that is both lawful and humane.

Over the weekend, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared on Sunday shows to urge people not to come to the U.S. border.

"We are operating on parallel tracks. We are safely processing the children who do come to our border. We strongly urge, and the message is clear, not to do so now," Mayorkas said on NBC's Meet The Press. "I cannot overstate the perils of the journey that they take."