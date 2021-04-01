Biden enlists Cabinet members to help sell his infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON — At the first Cabinet meeting of his administration Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he was tasking five members to take on a "special responsibility" to help promote and explain to the public his newly announced American Jobs Plan.

Those Cabinet members are: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

"Working with my team here in the White House, these Cabinet members will represent me in dealing with Congress, engage the public in selling the plan, and help work out the details as we refine it and move forward," said Biden.

Biden announced the $2 trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday, a sweeping proposal that would rebuild 20,000 miles of roads, expand access to clean water and broadband and invest in care for the elderly.

The Cabinet members tapped to help with the American Jobs Plan are especially equipped to discuss how the proposal can boost infrastructure in states and cities. Buttigieg, Walsh and Fudge are former mayors, while Granholm and Raimondo both served as governors.

Biden has leaned on other top officials to promote his American Rescue Plan, the Covid-19 relief package that he signed into law in March. Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, as well as other administration officials, have traveled around the country in recent weeks to highlight different components of the package and explain to the public how they can benefit from it.

Thursday's meeting was not held in the traditional Cabinet Room, moving instead to the more spacious East Room to allow for social distancing.