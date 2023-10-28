IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden expected to meet with China's Xi Jinping next month

The two leaders, who have not met in person for almost a year, are expected to talk on the sidelines of a forum for Asia-Pacific leaders in San Francisco, U.S. officials said.
INDONESIA-US-CHINA-G20-SUMMIT
China's President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, in 2022.Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images file
By Monica Alba, Kelly O'Donnell, Abigail Williams and Zoë Richards

President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping are expected to meet next month on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the planning.

The two leaders haven't spoken since they last met on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 economies in Bali, Indonesia, in November. Since then, tensions have heightened between Washington and Beijing over the downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon over U.S. territory and China's stance on the war in Ukraine.

One of the sources said there was an "agreement in principle" for Biden and Xi to meet in San Francisco. The final details, including the precise day, venue and other logistics, have yet to be announced.

The two countries discussed some of the details Friday as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Secretary of State Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Biden also met with China’s top diplomat for about an hour.

