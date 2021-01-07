Biden expected to nominate Raimondo as Commerce secretary, Walsh as Labor secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Gina Raimondo as Commerce secretary, Marty Walsh as his Labor secretary and Isabel Guzman as Small Business Administrator, people familiar with the decisions told NBC News Thursday.

Raimundo has served as the Democratic governor of Rhode Island since 2016. Walsh has served as the Democratic mayor of Boston since 2014. Guzman has served as the director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate since 2019.

Biden is also expected to nominate Don Graves, who served as executive director of the President's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness in the Obama White House, as deputy Commerce secretary, the two people familiar with the decisions said.

News of Biden’s expected nominations came moments before he was set to formally introduce Merrick Garland as his choice to lead the Justice Department.

Earlier Thursday, Biden officially announced he had picked Garland, the federal judge who Republicans denied a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, to serve as his attorney general. Biden also announced he would nominate Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general, Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general and Kristen Clarke as assistant attorney general for civil rights.

NBC News reported news of Biden’s Justice Department picks Wednesday afternoon.