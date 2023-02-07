IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

EXCLUSIVE: Biden expected to visit Poland to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine

Biden expected to visit Poland this month to mark first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Current planning underway is for Biden to visit Poland near the end of February, sources told NBC News.
President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia.
President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, in Philadelphia, on Friday.Patrick Semansky / AP
By Carol E. Lee, Josh Lederman and Kristen Welker

President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Poland this month to mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to three people familiar with the planning.

Current planning underway is for Biden to visit Poland near the end of February, the sources told NBC News.

The sources noted that the trip is not final until the White House announces it and that the plans could change.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment.

It was not immediately clear whether additional stops would be added to the trip.

NBC News was first to report last month that Biden was considering a trip to Europe, including possibly Poland, to mark the one-year anniversary of the war which began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Sources at the time said the White House was considering ways Biden might mark the milestone with the aim of drawing attention to Ukraine’s resilience against Russia’s brutal military campaign and to reaffirm U.S. solidarity with the Ukrainian people as the conflict enters a new phase.

Last month Biden said that the U.S. would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

The move was a reversal for the Biden administration, which had been resisting pressure from Germany to send them to Ukraine.

Carol E. Lee

Carol E. Lee is an NBC News correspondent.

Josh Lederman

Josh Lederman is an NBC News correspondent.

Kristen Welker

Kristen Welker is chief White House correspondent for NBC News.