Biden expected to visit Poland this month to mark first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Poland this month to mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to three people familiar with the planning.

Current planning underway is for Biden to visit Poland near the end of February, the sources told NBC News.

The sources noted that the trip is not final until the White House announces it and that the plans could change.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment.

It was not immediately clear whether additional stops would be added to the trip.

NBC News was first to report last month that Biden was considering a trip to Europe, including possibly Poland, to mark the one-year anniversary of the war which began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Sources at the time said the White House was considering ways Biden might mark the milestone with the aim of drawing attention to Ukraine’s resilience against Russia’s brutal military campaign and to reaffirm U.S. solidarity with the Ukrainian people as the conflict enters a new phase.

Last month Biden said that the U.S. would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

The move was a reversal for the Biden administration, which had been resisting pressure from Germany to send them to Ukraine.