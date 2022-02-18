Biden to give update on Ukraine amid escalation in violence

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to provide a public update on the increasingly volatile situation between Russia and Ukraine on Friday following a spike in shelling in eastern Ukraine that has stoked fresh alarm of an imminent invasion.

The afternoon remarks were expected to be brief, a senior administration official said, with the president speaking broadly about where his administration’s efforts at diplomacy and deterrence stand. Biden was also scheduled to hold a phone call Friday with transatlantic leaders.

The televised remarks were slated to be Biden’s second this week directly updating the American people on U.S. efforts to help avert a war between Russia and Ukraine. They come as American officials have painted an increasingly grim picture in recent days of the potential for a diplomatic solution, saying Russia is showing no signs of de-escalation.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Germany on Friday where she met with the head of NATO at the Munich Security Conference, reaffirming the United States' commitment to the alliance.

Russian-backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine announced an evacuation of their breakaway region’s residents to Russia on Friday, heightening fears that Moscow was planning to use an escalation in the long-running conflict as a pretext to invade. The move came amid a spike in shelling in the area.

Moscow has announced large-scale drills involving its nuclear forces starting Saturday that will be overseen by President Vladimir Putin and which stand to offer a reminder of the country’s nuclear might, as Europe faces its gravest security crisis since the Cold War.

Outside advisers to the White House have been urging Biden to do more to communicate to the American people the consequences a Russian invasion could have not just to international security, but also to the U.S. economy.

Russia's status as one of the world’s largest energy suppliers means a disruption of supplies coming from the country could lead to a spike in the price of oil and natural gas that would affect U.S. consumers.

Russia is also a major global supplier of raw materials, such as aluminum, nickel, palladium and copper. Any disruption to the supply of those materials could rattle an already disrupted global supply chain, further adding to inflation, that is at its highest levels in decades.

In Biden’s remarks Tuesday, he warned Americans that “defending democracy and liberty is never without cost.”