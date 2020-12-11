Biden, Harris to introduce Susan Rice, others for key administration posts

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will introduce more key members of their administration to the public on Friday, several of whom are veterans of the Obama White House.
In the afternoon from Wilmington, Delaware, they will present Susan Rice as the White House domestic policy adviser; Denis McDonough as the nominee for secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs; Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, as the nominee for Housing and Urban Development; Tom Vilsack as the nominee for secretary of the Agriculture Department; and Katherine Tai as the nominee for U.S. trade representative.
The picks has all be previously announced.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the YearDec. 11, 202002:44
In other transition news:
- President Donald Trump has no public events Friday on his schedule.
- Biden and Harris have been selected as the 2020 Time magazine’s “Person of the Year,” beating out Trump, frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci as well as the racial justice movements that emerged after the death of George Floyd in police custody.
- In a statement Thursday evening, Biden said a key panel's recommendation that the FDA authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use "is a bright light in a needlessly dark time."
- White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and White House counsel Pat Cipollone emailed staff Thursday reminding them that the president’s record is a "priority" and that they must “prioritize preparations for a smooth transition,” a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. The email was first reported by CNN.