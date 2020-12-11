Biden, Harris to introduce Susan Rice, others for key administration posts

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will introduce more key members of their administration to the public on Friday, several of whom are veterans of the Obama White House.

In the afternoon from Wilmington, Delaware, they will present Susan Rice as the White House domestic policy adviser; Denis McDonough as the nominee for secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs; Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, as the nominee for Housing and Urban Development; Tom Vilsack as the nominee for secretary of the Agriculture Department; and Katherine Tai as the nominee for U.S. trade representative.

The picks has all be previously announced.

In other transition news: