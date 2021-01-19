Biden, Harris to speak from Lincoln Memorial about lives lost to Covid-19

WASHINGTON — On the eve of their inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will speak Tuesday at the Lincoln Memorial's reflecting pool in Washington, D.C., to honor the lives lost from Covid-19.

Their remarks will come a day before they'll be sworn into office at 12 p.m. ET on the west front of the U.S. Capitol.

The Biden administration’s biggest challenge will be addressing the coronavirus pandemic during its worst period and trying to distribute vaccines nationwide. The president-elect laid out a comprehensive plan last week to get shots in arms to stem the spread of Covid.

Overnight, the U.S. surpassed 400,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to an NBC News tally. As of early Tuesday morning, the U.S. has reported 400,103 coronavirus-related deaths and 24,177,574 cases. In the past two weeks, an average of 3,286 people in the U.S. have died from the disease each day.

President Donald Trump has no public events on his schedule Tuesday, his final full day in office. Vice President Mike Pence will spend his final full day in office leading a Covid-19 task force meeting in the White House Situation Room.