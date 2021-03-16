Biden heads to Pennsylvania to tout $1.9 trillion Covid relief package

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will join his administration’s tour of swing states to promote the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package Tuesday with a stop in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Biden will visit a small business in Chester, Pennsylvania, in the mid-afternoon, where he plans to talk to people about the benefits of the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law last week.

At the end of the day, he’ll head to his home to Wilmington, Delaware, where he’ll remain overnight.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will continue their promotion of the legislation in Colorado. They’re expected to visit a vaccination clinic in Fort Lupton and then will participate in a listening session with small business owners at Maria Empanada, an eatery in Denver.

Biden has said he wants to publicize the plan to the public, saying Democrats paid a political price for not doing so after passage of the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week that Biden and his team are hitting the road because “he wants to ensure that people have access to this information.”

"We will have people out communicating directly in communities, but we'll also use a range of tools at our disposal, including engaging and communicating through digital means, doing local interviews and also utilizing a number of members of our Cabinet who have key roles in the implementation,” she said.

The White House is targeting key battleground states for the sales strategy. Harris and Emhoff stopped in Nevada Monday, and Biden is scheduled to visit Georgia on Friday, which, like Pennsylvania, is another key swing state he won last year — the first time a Democrat carried it in nearly three decades.