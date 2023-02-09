Biden heads to Trump and DeSantis' backyard after clashing with Republicans on entitlements

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will travel to Florida on Thursday, taking his post-State of the Union roadshow directly to the epicenter of the Republican Party.

Florida is not only home to the two top contenders for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, but also Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who the president has tried to cast as the leading opponent to Medicare and Social Security.

Biden has said he will use this time period to tout his successes, arguing people are just not familiar with what his administration has accomplished.

"We just got to make sure everybody knows what we’ve done. Watch how it unfolds and see what happens," Biden said Wednesday in an interview with PBS.

On Thursday, Biden plans to talk about Medicare and Social Security, a continuation of his State of the Union address in which he vowed to protect the two social safety net programs.

"Biden’s address wasn’t your typical State of the Union, it was a misleading and divisive partisan speech which signaled the unofficial kickoff of his 2024 reelection bid," said Florida-based Republican strategist Ford O'Connell. "And it is no mistake that Biden is going to Florida soon after the address. Florida is not only the epicenter of today’s GOP, but it is home to the largest senior population in the country"

In his Tuesday night speech, Biden pointed to Scott's proposal to automatically sunset government programs every 5 years, requiring Congress to continue to renew them with a new vote. Biden argued that the proposal would effectively end Social Security and Medicare.

"Some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. I’m not saying it’s a majority," Biden said, being interrupted by a chorus of "boos" from Republican lawmakers.

"Anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I’ll give you a copy. I’ll give you a copy of the proposal," Biden said.

On Wednesday at an event in Wisconsin, Biden held up a copy of Scott's proposal.

"I got his brochure right here,” said Biden, who held it up and read from it, “All federal legislation sunsets every five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”

In a preview of the type of criticism DeSantis is likely to lob at Biden, the governor held a press conference with stacks of boxes of gas stoves behind him — a nod to the outrage du jour, the claim that the Biden administration is going to ban gas stoves in the name of safety and protecting the environment (the administration has said it is not.) He has proposed making gas stoves tax-exempt.

The White House has simultaneously argued the president is interested in bipartisanship while taking swipes at Republicans.

“You heard an optimistic speech from him about the future, how he sees the next two years, and he’ll continue to do that,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday. “He’ll continue to talk about not betting against the American people, how we need to be optimistic, how he’s willing to work across the aisle.”

But O'Connell, who served as a surrogate for Trump in the White House and on the campaign trail, said Trump and DeSantis may opt to ignore Biden in their state.

"Biden is trying to make the case that he is ready for the fight despite the mounting criticism within his own party," O'Connell said. "Trump and DeSantis could very well remain silent during the trip because both men would love nothing more than to face Biden in the general election.”