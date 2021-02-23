Biden to hold first bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau virtually

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will hold his bilateral meeting Tuesday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but instead of speaking in person, their conversation will take place virtually.

The two leaders are expected to unveil a U.S.-Canada "roadmap" focusing on their shared goals of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, strengthening the economy, tackling the climate crisis and expanding military cooperation, the White House said.

Through the blueprint, the two countries will "advance our shared vision of prosperity, diversity, equity, and justice for all our citizens,” the release said.

Biden will participate in the meeting from the White House’s Roosevelt Room at 4 p.m. ET, according to his daily schedule. Vice President Kamala Harris also will attend.

The president and Canadian prime minister will deliver statements about their bilateral meeting, virtually, around 5:45 p.m ET. Biden will be speaking from the East Room.

According to the White House, the roadmap specifically calls for “reviving the North American Leaders’ Summit as a recommitment of solidarity among the United States, Canada, and Mexico.”

The two leaders have also agreed to work together “to expand cooperation on continental defense and in the Arctic” and to speed up the goal of the Paris climate agreement to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are also expected to hold a 45-minute meeting with their Canadian counterparts, The Associated Press reported.

The bilateral meeting with Canada's leader — traditionally the first one a U.S. president holds — would normally take place in person at the White House with a press conference that includes journalists from both countries, but is taking place remotely because of the pandemic.