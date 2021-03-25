Biden to hold first news conference as questions loom on border, gun violence

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will host his first formal news conference Thursday afternoon, a high-stakes event for a chief executive whose interactions with reporters since taking office have generally been limited.

The White House appears intent on keeping the news conference at the White House focused on Biden's work to address the pandemic. Biden is expected to begin by announcing a new goal of administering 200 million Covid-19 shots in his first 100 days in office, according to a White House official, after he hit his initial goal of 100 million vaccines last week.

In the hours before the news conference, the administration revealed plans for a $10 billion vaccine access effort, including $100 million to bolster the Medical Reserve Corps to help accelerate the pace of vaccinations.

But the news conference also comes as Biden faces growing political pressure to address a surge in undocumented migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border unaccompanied by parents, and fresh questions about how he plans to tackle gun violence in the wake of two mass shootings in a week — topics that he is sure to be asked about Thursday.

Biden has gone longer without holding a formal news conference than any first-term president in decades, breaking with a longstanding tradition of taking questions from White House press corps at a dedicated event within the first month of office. His decision to delay the grilling drew criticism from some, who pointed to his campaign promise to be the most transparent administration in history.

Biden's aides have pointed to the dozens of questions he has taken from reporters since being inaugurated as examples of his commitment to transparency. But those questions often come at the end of White House events when reporters have to shout across rooms, with no real opportunity for follow-up queries or deeper policy probing.

Thirty reporters are expected to attend the news conference, a smaller number than normal due to distancing measures in place for the coronavirus pandemic.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:15 pm E.T.