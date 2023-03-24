Biden to hold bilateral meetings with Trudeau and address Canadian parliament

In his first trip to Canada as president, Joe Biden will hold bilateral meetings on Friday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address the nation's parliament in Ottawa.

The two world leaders are expected to discuss China, instability in Haiti, NORAD vulnerabilities and announce a plan to turn away asylum seekers who cross U.S. and Canadian borders without authorization.

Biden is scheduled to participate in an official welcome ceremony and book signing in the morning, and then will hold a pair of bilateral meetings with Trudeau, according to the White House.

In the afternoon, Biden is expected to deliver a speech to the Canadian Parliament, which first lady Jill Biden will attend, and then will hold a joint press conference with Trudeau. Later, Biden and the first lady will attend a gala dinner hosted by Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Biden is expected to address several issues that divide the two neighbor nations during his trip, including his administration's call for Canada to spend more money to upgrade the NORAD early-warning system, whose vulnerabilities were exposed when a Chinese spy balloon crossed into both countries this year.

The U.S. would also like Canada to assume a leadership role in stabilizing Haiti, a cauldron of gang violence and political instability.

Trudeau wants help from the Biden administration to stem the flow of migrants into his country from the U.S. who are claiming asylum.

Their deal to allow both countries to reject asylum-seekers who cross without authorization, which will be announced Friday, would apply to people caught within 14 days of crossing the U.S.-Canada border without citizenship in either country. It was reported Thursday by the Los Angeles Times.

Canada will also commit to taking in an additional 15,000 migrants next year from the Western Hemisphere on a humanitarian basis, a U.S. official has said.

Illegal crossings into the U.S. from Canada have climbed to historically high levels, although they are still a fraction of the crossings into the U.S. from Mexico.