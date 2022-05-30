Biden to honor veterans at Arlington National Cemetery

President Joe Biden will honor U.S. service members in remarks at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday as part of a day of events commemorating veterans and their families.

The president and first lady Jill Biden hosted a breakfast honoring Memorial Day in the East Room of the White House before heading to Arlington Cemetery.

The day is likely to feel especially personal to the president: The Bidens began the day in Delaware, where the president visited the grave of his son, Beau Biden, a veteran who served in Iraq and died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46. Monday marks the seventh anniversary of his passing.

The Bidens will be joined at Arlington National Cemetery by Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by the president’s speech at the Memorial Amphitheater. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley are also expected to speak.

Afterward, the Bidens will plant a magnolia tree on the South Lawn of the White House alongside the families of service members who have passed away.