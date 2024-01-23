Biden interrupted by protesters more than a dozen times at campaign rally

A Biden campaign rally focused on abortion rights was interrupted 13 times Tuesday by anti-war protesters criticizing the president's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

During President Joe Biden's speech, one protester shouted "Genocide Joe," while another called for a "ceasefire now." A separate demonstrator held a sign that read "let Gaza women live," and yet another waved a Palestinian flag.

The interruptions were staggered just a few minutes apart, with the crowd of Biden supporters attempting to drown out the protesters with chants of "four more years" and other cheers backing the president as he attempted to power through.

"They feel deeply," Biden said at one point in response to a protester.

He also acknowledged that the interruptions would likely persist.

"This is going to go on for a while," Biden said. "They have this planned."

When reached for comment, a Biden campaign official said that the event was a great speech by the president.

The interruptions came just one day after protesters used a similar tactic to disrupt a rally for former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire on the eve of the state's primary.

Biden is facing low approval ratings for his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, with just 34% of registered voters approving of his handling of the war and 56% disapproving, according to a November poll by NBC News. The numbers were worse for the president among voters under the age of 35, with about 70% disapproving of the president's handling of the war.

Biden's campaign speech on Tuesday centered on reproductive rights and came one day after the 51st anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling. The president drew a contrast between his approach to abortion protections and Trump's policies. Biden also reiterated a pledge to sign a bill restoring protections provided by Roe v. Wade if Congress sent it to his desk.

"Let's remember, it was Donald Trump and his Supreme Court who ripped away the rights and freedoms of women in America," Biden said, referring to the court's 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision. "It'll be Joe Biden and [Vice President] Kamala Harris and all of you who are going to restore those rights for the women in America."