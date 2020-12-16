Biden to introduce Buttigieg as his nominee to lead the Department of Transportation

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden will introduce Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday as his nominee for transportation secretary.

Biden will hold the event with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Delaware, around 11:45 a.m. ET. An advisory from the Biden transition team described Buttigieg, the openly gay former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, as "a barrier-breaking and transformational public servant from the industrial Midwest who embodies a new generation of American leadership."

If confirmed by the Senate, the Biden transition said Buttigieg would work to implement Biden's agenda by "rebuilding modern, sustainable infrastructure nationwide and creating millions of good-paying union jobs."

Buttigieg would also be the first openly gay person confirmed to lead a Cabinet department.

The former mayor, 38, ran against Biden and Harris in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, but ended his bid just before the Super Tuesday primaries. He then quickly endorsed Biden for president.

Biden and Harris also will meet virtually with governors in the afternoon.

In other transition news: