Biden to introduce his education secretary nominee, Miguel Cardona

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday will introduce his nominee for secretary of education, Miguel Cardona, to the public.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will present Cardona at an event around 11:15 a.m. ET in Wilmington, Delaware. Cardona currently serves as commissioner of education in Connecticut.

In other transition news:

President Donald Trump will travel to Mar-a-Lago Wednesday afternoon for the holiday with first lady Melania Trump, but otherwise has no events on his schedule. Vice President has no public events on his schedule Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, Trump issued pardons to 15 people, including former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, along with Republican ex-Reps. Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York and four ex-Blackwater contractors.

In a surprise move, Trump said in a video posted to Twitter Tuesday evening that he wants changes made to the Covid-19 relief package passed by Congress earlier this week after months of deadlocked negotiations. He said that he wants lawmakers to increase the $600 direct payments for individuals in the bill to $2,000 and $4,000 for couples.

Trump predicted in a tweet Tuesday night that Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., would be primaried in 2022 and called him "Mitch's boy." This came after Thune told reporters on Monday that any attempt to challenge the Electoral College certification "would go down like a shot dog" in the Senate.