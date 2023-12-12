Biden extends White House invitation to families of Americans held hostage by Hamas

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has invited family members of Americans taken hostage by Hamas to a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, according to a senior administration official. This will be their first in-person meeting since those Americans were kidnapped on October 7 during the terrorist attacks in Israel.

Biden has previously spoken with them over Zoom, and other senior administration officials have met with some of them, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Vice President Kamala Harris.

It’s unclear how many families will attend and some may appear virtually, the official said.