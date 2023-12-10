Biden invites Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to the White House on Tuesday

President Joe Biden has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House for a meeting on Tuesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Sunday.

Biden intends to “underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine” in its war against Russia during the meeting, Jean-Pierre said.

“As Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, the leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent needs and the vital importance of the United States’ continued support at this critical moment,” she added.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.