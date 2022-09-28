Biden to lay out plan to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030

President Joe Biden is hosting a conference on hunger, nutrition and health in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday where his administration will announce more than $8 billion in private and public sector commitments as part of its plans to end hunger and reduce diet-related disease by 2030.

The conference is set to outline new actions that business, civic, academic and philanthropic leaders will take to try to improve food access and affordability, help consumers make healthy dietary choices, support physical activity and enhance nutrition and food security research.

Of the $8 billion in new commitments invested in the action, at least $2.5 billion will go toward start-up companies focused on solutions to hunger and food insecurity. More than $4 billion will go to philanthropy aimed at improving access to nutritious food, promoting healthy choices and increasing physical activity.

“We will have the president sharing remarks highlighting his commitment to the goal he has set out of ending hunger and increasing healthy eating and physical activity by 2030 and making a call to action to all Americans knowing that we need a whole-of-society approach to solving these problems,” a senior administration official told reporters in a call ahead of Biden’s remarks Wednesday.

As part of its plans, the administration is working on proposing a standardized front-of-package labeling system to help consumers more readily understand nutrition information, the White House said. In addition, the federal nutrition assistance program known as SNAP will offer additional benefits in the coming fiscal year averaging about $26 per person each month, the Agriculture Department said. The White House also aims to expand access to healthy, free school meals for 9 million more children by 2032 and expand SNAP eligibility and extend summer benefits to more kids.

The administration official said 500 people are expected to attend Wednesday's conference, representing a “cross section” of urban and rural farmers, business leaders, academics, activists, community leaders, and state, local and tribal governments — “people with lived experience from every corner of the country.” More than 1,000 people are expected to attend virtually, the official added.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will deliver opening remarks and an overview of the national strategy before Biden speaks. White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice will also lead a conversation with chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., who, along with the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., introduced the legislation that convened the conference.

The conference comes more than 50 years after the first such event, during the Nixon administration, which led to the creation and expansion of programs such as SNAP, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, and the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program.