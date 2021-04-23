Biden to make first foreign trip to U.K., Belgium

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will make his first foreign trip since taking office to the United Kingdom and Belgium in June, the White House announced Friday.

Biden will attend the Group of Seven summit of world leaders in Cornwall, U.K., from June 11-13, and from there will travel to Brussels, Belgium, for the NATO summit on June 14.

The White House said Biden is expected to hold a bilateral meetings with G7 leaders while in the U.K, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Biden will also meet bilaterally with NATO leaders and will participate in a U.S.–EU summit while in Brussels.

"This trip will highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Biden has delayed taking any foreign trips as president due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead meeting virtually with leaders of Canada, Mexico and Ireland.

Last week, Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House for his first in-person meeting with a world leader since he took office.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to make her first foreign trip in June to Mexico and Guatemala to highlight her efforts leading the administration's work on addressing the root causes of migration.