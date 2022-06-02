Biden to deliver major address calling for gun control legislation

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to deliver a major address Thursday evening from the White House urging Congress once again to pass stricter gun control legislation.

The remarks will come after another mass shooting in Oklahoma Wednesday, when four people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside a Tulsa hospital.

Biden has repeatedly pleaded with Congress to pass stricter gun control laws as a string of mass shootings stunned the country in the past few weeks. On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed during an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Ten days prior, on May 14, a gunman killed 10 people at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store.

The president has urged Congress to pass an assault weapons ban and legislation requiring universal background checks, including for those who buy firearms at gun shows or from private sellers.

Those measures currently lack support in Congress though a bipartisan group of Senators has been discussing a slimmed-down package of reforms.

Biden has said there is little left for him to do through the executive branch, and that any significant reforms must come from Congress.