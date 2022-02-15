Biden to make remarks on growing threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will address the American public about the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, a risk of war that could have domestic and global consequences.

In the televised remarks scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from the White House, Biden is expected to address the situation in Ukraine and the continued effort to achieve a diplomatic solution, said White House officials.

The White House has been warning in recent days that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen this week. Foreign policy experts have said that another Russian invasion of Ukraine could have sweeping short-term and long-term consequences, including economic ramifications that are felt domestically.

Foreign policy analysts have been urging Biden publicly to address the nation more directly about Ukraine and Russia and prepare the American public for the possible fallout.

“He needs to get on television, he needs to go to the United Nations, he needs to speak to the American people and tell them what’s at stake,” Evelyn Farkas, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia in the Obama administration, said on MSNBC. “If we go backwards in time, it will be a place where countries are competing economically, politically, where we are all trying to have our way with smaller countries and the risk of war increases.”

In Biden’s most recent remarks on Ukraine during an interview with NBC News last week, he told Americans to get out of the Ukraine immediately, saying “things could go crazy quickly.”

White House officials have been discussing for several weeks when the time would be right for Biden to speak at length about the situation.

There were some signs of hope Tuesday that Russia could be showing the first hints of a de-escalation after Moscow announced a decision to “partially withdraw” some troops gathered near Ukraine. U.S. officials remained skeptical over whether the change in posture signaled a true change in course.