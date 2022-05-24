Biden to make remarks on Texas school shooting Tuesday evening

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to make remarks on the Texas elementary school shooting that left 14 students and one teacher dead after he returns to the White House on Tuesday evening from his trip to Asia.

Biden was briefed on the shooting aboard Air Force One, the White House said.

"President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available," White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre said in a tweet. "His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House."

It's been exactly one week since Biden addressed another mass shooting when he traveled to Buffalo to meet with the families of 10 people killed at a grocery store there during a racially motivated attack.

Biden has called on Congress to take action on gun control legislation that would require universal background checks and ban assault weapons, but such measures lack enough support to pass.