Biden is making plans for kids 12 and up to get the Covid vaccine. Here's what we know.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday a new phase in his push to get Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus that includes a focus on children as young as 12.

Although the Food and Drug Administration is still reviewing Pfizer's request to amend its emergency use authorization to include adolescents ages 12 to 15, Biden said that his administration was already making plans for "if and when" such an expansion is granted.

"Today I want American parents to know that if that announcement comes, we are ready to move immediately to make about 20,000 pharmacy sites across the country ready to vaccinate those adolescents as soon as the FDA grants it's OK," Biden said.

Biden said that vaccines would be given directly to pediatricians so that parents can discuss any questions with their family doctors and kids can get shots from people they are comfortable and familiar with. Vaccines would also still be available to kids 12 and older at pharmacies and other community centers.

For kids who might spend their summer vacation in different parts of the country — therefore raising concerns about their ability to get a second shot at the same location as the first — Biden said that they would have the option to get the two doses at different vaccination sites.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the FDA is expected by next week to grant expanded emergency use authorization for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 or older.

In early April, Pfizer asked the FDA to expand the emergency use authorization of its vaccine to include adolescents ages 12 to 15 after the company said that its clinical trials showed the vaccine was safe and 100 percent effective for that age range. The FDA granted emergency use authorization to people ages 16 and older late last year.

Asked Tuesday about the prospect of a decision from the FDA, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I can't get ahead of the FDA process." Biden, in his speech Tuesday, stressed that "the FDA, and the FDA alone, will make that decision."

Still, Biden encouraged parents to take their kids to get vaccinated once shots become available.

"We know that adolescents are at risk from Covid-19. Although serious illness at the age range is rare, they can still get sick and spread the virus to others. So my hope is that if the vaccine is authorized, parents will take advantage of it and get their kids vaccinated," Biden said.