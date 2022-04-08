Biden marks historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hosted Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House on Friday to celebrate her historic confirmation by the Senate to serve as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

In addition to Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris — the first Black woman to hold that elected office — and Jackson spoke at the event on the South Lawn.

The Senate confirmed Jackson on Thursday in a 53-47 vote. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine; Lisa Murkowski of Alaska; and Mitt Romney of Utah joined all 50 Democratic caucus members.

Those three Republicans will not be attending the event Friday as Collins has tested positive for Covid, Murkowski is in Alaska for an event and a spokesperson for Romney said he was not going. The Utah Republican and former 2012 GOP presidential nominee was the lone Republican to join in the loud applause that erupted for Jackson's confirmation after the vote.

Biden watched the vote unfold Thursday with Jackson at the White House.

Jackson will not become a justice until the end of the court's current term — likely in June or July — when Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to step down, and Biden makes good on a major campaign promise to put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Once Jackson takes her place on the bench, the high court will still maintain a 6-3 conservative balance because she's replacing a liberal justice.