Biden to meet with families of killed law enforcement officers

President Joe Biden on Thursday is expected to meet with the families of law enforcement officers who were killed on Monday in North Carolina, according to a source familiar with the planning.

Four officers were shot and killed in the line of duty in Charlotte, North Carolina, when attempting to serve a warrant on Monday. Eight law enforcement officers in total were shot.

The White House declined to comment on the president's plans.

When asked during a Wednesday press briefing about a trip to Charlotte, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that she did not have details to share.

She added that the officers “were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Biden released a statement about the officers on Monday, saying that "we mourn" for the officers killed and "pray for the recoveries" of the those wounded.

“It’s like losing a piece of your soul,” Biden said about family members receiving the news.

Biden has previously used the phrase "losing a piece of your soul" and drawn on his own grief when discussing others' tragedies. The president's first wife and infant daughter were killed in a 1972 car crash, and his adult son Beau Biden died in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer.

The president was already expected to travel to Wilmington, North Carolina, on Thursday to tout his economic agenda and infrastructure projects. It will be Biden's third visit to the battleground state this year.

Former President Donald Trump cancelled a planned rally in Wilmington last month due to weather.

The North Carolina officers killed in the shooting were Sam Poloche, 42; William “Alden” Elliott, 46; Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas M. Weeks Jr.; and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer, authorities said.

The suspect, who was killed during gunfire exchange, used a high-powered rifle, according to authorities.