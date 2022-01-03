Biden to meet with farmers about plans to lower meat prices, boost competition

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to meet virtually Monday with farmers, ranchers and independent meat processors from across the country to discuss the administration's plans to create a fairer and more competitive supply chain for meat.

The White House said in advance of the meeting that only a few major companies control a majority of the meat, pork and poultry markets, and as a result, farmers’ profits have decreased and U.S. consumers are paying more at grocery stores.

The farmers are expected to discuss challenges they have faced as large companies have absorbed smaller processors, the White House said.

“Our overreliance on just a handful of giant processors leaves us all vulnerable, with any disruptions at these bottlenecks rippling throughout our food system,” the White House said.

The administration plans to provide $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to help expand independent processing capacity, the White House said.

The plan will provide funding to give independent meat producers access to cold storage and other equipment to help in the distribution of their products throughout the supply chain. The administration will also work with lenders to provide independent processors with credit and will devote money to workforce training and safety, the White House said.

As part of the plan, the administration will issue new rules designed to combat anti-competitive practices by meatpackers and processors and clarify “Product of USA” labeling so that consumers know the sources of their meat.

“Under current labeling rules, meat can be labeled 'Product of USA' if it is only processed here—including when meat is raised overseas and then merely processed into cuts of meat here,” the White House said.

The administration also plans to collaborate with Congress on legislation aimed at making cattle markets more transparent and encouraging price negotiations, the White House said.