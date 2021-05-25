Biden to meet with George Floyd's family on anniversary of his murder

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will mark the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder Tuesday with a private Oval Office meeting with members of Floyd's family as congressional negotiators seek a deal on a bill named after Floyd aimed at reforming policing practices across the nation.

Biden had said last month that he hoped to mark the solemn occasion by signing the policing bill, but the legislation remains stalled in the Senate as Republicans and Democrats try to hammer out a compromise on its provisions. White House officials have said they hope the meeting Tuesday will keep the momentum going.

Biden met with the Floyd family shortly after the killing, when he was a presidential candidate, and has spoke multiple times with them, including in a call moments after a former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty last month of Floyd's murder. Biden has talked about how he was personally affected by the killing and the widespread demonstrations calling for police reform and an end to systemic racism.

Floyd’s daughter and her mother, his siblings and several other relatives will be in attendance at the meeting. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was “eager to listen to their perspectives and hear what they have to say during this meeting.”

“He has a genuine relationship with them and the courage and grace of this family, and especially his daughter, Gianna, has really stuck with the president, as you have seen him talk about,” Psaki said.

While in Washington, the Floyd family will also meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Karen Bass, both California Democrats, as well as other members of Congress, a senior Democratic aide said. Bass is one of the top negotiators on the policing bill.

Republicans and Democrats on the Hill have said they are optimistic that a police reform bill will be passed soon. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who has been leading negotiations in the Senate, indicated that a deal was near and “we can see the end of the tunnel.”

The bill would bar the use of chokeholds, ban no-knock warrants in federal drug cases, and create a national police misconduct registry, among other provisions.

Scott, who is the only Black Republican senator, said a deal won’t be announced before this weekend, but negotiators are “starting to see a frame.” He said he spoke with Floyd’s brother several weeks ago.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said he anticipates it will be weeks, not months, before legislation is passed.

“We want to get this deal right and not quick, and I'm very encouraged,” Booker told "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday.

“The president is still very much hopeful that he will be able to sign the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act into law,” Psaki said Monday. "And we are of course very closely engaged with the negotiators while also leaving them room to work.”