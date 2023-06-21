Biden to meet with Indian Prime Minister Modi at White House

President Joe Biden will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, before the two world leaders dine together privately in the evening.

The two leaders are expected to discuss deepening their country's defense ties and partnership in technology, as well as expanding cooperation on key global issues, including climate change, during Modi's state visit to the U.S.

The Biden administration has been ramping up efforts to strengthen its relationship with India as the South Asian country continues to expand its global influence.

"We don't believe there's really a partner that is more consequential to helping along those lines than India," John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, told reporters on Tuesday.

The war in Ukraine and India’s relationship with Russia are also expected to be on the agenda, Kirby said.

In recent years, Russia's war in Ukraine and India's human rights record have strained relations between New Delhi and Washington. India, which maintains a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, has not criticized Russia's invasion and continues to buy Russian oil, which has helped Moscow amid western sanctions.

The U.S. and India, however, remain aligned on key aims, including countering China's influence in the region and globally.

Chinese and Indian troops have had several skirmishes along their border in recent years. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in June 2020 in hand-to-hand combat with the Chinese military, followed by another clash in December 2022.

The White House has said Modi's visit will also help strengthen the U.S. and India's commitment to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which the White House announced last year with the aim of countering China’s economic clout in the region.

The meeting between the two leaders also comes as concern over the future of India's democracy continues to mount, and as experts say the space to dissent from government policies continues to narrow.

In a letter to Biden this month, Elaine Pearson, the Asia Director for Human Rights Watch, said India's human rights woes are "endangering" U.S.-India relations. "We strongly urge you to use your meetings with Prime Minister Modi to urge Modi to move his government and his party in a different direction," Pearson wrote.

Kirby did not directly address human rights concerns surrounding Modi's visit during his briefing on Tuesday, but said Biden "routinely" discusses human rights concerns with foreign leaders and described human rights as a "foundational element" of the president's foreign policy.

"The two leaders can speak for themselves after the meeting is over," Kirby said.

Following his meeting with Biden, Modi is set to addresses a joint session of Congress and attend a state dinner thrown in his honor on Thursday.