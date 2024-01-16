Biden to meet with top congressional leaders on immigration and Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has invited the top four congressional leaders to the White House on Wednesday afternoon to discuss his request for national security funding, which includes aid for Ukraine and Israel as well as border security, according to multiple sources.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., are expected to attend, along with some key committee chairmen from both parties.

The meeting comes during a critical moment for Washington. Congress must pass a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown before money runs out Friday night.

Bipartisan Senate negotiators are simultaneously trying to hammer out a separate agreement on increased border security measures in exchange for additional military aid for Ukraine, though Johnson says the supplemental package won’t fly in the lower chamber unless it includes the tough House-passed border bill known as H.R. 2.

The White House meeting was first reported by Punchbowl News. Johnson's spokesman, Raj Shah, later confirmed that the congressional leaders would be attending the meeting in a post on X.