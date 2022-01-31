Biden meets with Qatari emir amid European energy concerns

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will meet Monday at the White House with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a potentially crucial player in helping Europe avoid an energy crisis should tensions between Russia and Europe escalate over Russian aggression toward Ukraine.

Biden is expected to update the emir on the status of diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Europe, but senior administration officials, in a preview of the meeting Sunday, didn't offer specifics on how the oil-rich nation of Qatar could help with the energy situation in Europe.

“I'm familiar with all of those elements of the energy picture, but that's not something that I, you know, that I can go into in this conversation,” a senior administration official said.

The European Union depends on Russia for around 40 percent of its gas supplies via pipelines, including those that run through Ukraine. European leaders have said they are preparing for a scenario in which Russia cuts off that supply if the U.S. and Europe put heavy sanctions on Russia over its aggression toward Ukraine.

Russia has massed some 120,000 troops near the border of Ukraine and demanded that the Western allies pull back troops and weapons from Eastern Europe and bar Ukraine from joining NATO. Russia denies any plan to invade Ukraine.

The visit is the first by a Gulf leader during the Biden administration, the White House said. Qatar has become an increasingly important ally to the United States, especially in the last year, after it served as the first and primary transit destination for over 60,000 evacuees from Afghanistan, and acted as a key mediator with the Taliban government since the withdrawal, the administration official said.

The emir will meet with the president in the Oval Office along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and separately with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, as well as with members of Congress, the official said.