Biden names Dr. Ashish Jha new Covid response coordinator, to replace Jeff Zients

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he has named Dr. Ashish Jha to be the new White House Covid-19 response coordinator.

Jha will replace Jeff Zients, who led the administration’s response to the coronavirus for the last 14 months.

"Dr. Jha is one of the leading public health experts in America, and a well-known figure to many Americans from his wise and calming public presence," Biden said in a statement.

Biden said Jha is "the perfect person for the job" as the U.S. enters a new phase of the pandemic and his administration executes Biden's Covid preparedness plan. The president said "work in combatting COVID is far from done" as the country tries to provide more vaccines and boosters, including a vaccine for young children, and prepares for new variants.

Biden noted that when Zients first took on the role, less than 1 percent of people in the U.S. were fully vaccinated against Covid, fewer than half of schools were open and the country lacked at-home Covid tests.

"Today, almost 80 percent of adults are fully vaccinated; over 100 million are boosted; virtually every school is open; and hundreds of millions of at-home tests are distributed every month," Biden said. "In addition, the U.S. leads the global effort to fight Covid, delivering more free vaccines to other countries than every other nation on Earth. The progress that he and his team have made is stunning and, even more important, consequential. Lives have been saved."

Jha has been serving as dean of Brown University's School of Public Health and has practiced as a general internist. He had previously led Harvard's Global Health Institute and taught at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School.

Zients will leave the White House in April, the announcement said. The White House did not provide details on his plans following his departure.