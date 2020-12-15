Biden to nominate Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, his one-time Democratic primary rival, to lead the Department of Transportation, three sources told NBC News.

There has long been speculation that Buttigieg, 38, would join the Biden administration. The former mayor ended his presidential bid just before the pivotal Super Tuesday elections in early March and immediately endorsed the former vice president.

Buttigieg performed strongly in the first two primary contests, which took place in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The ex-mayor would lead an agency that will be key in carrying out the president-elect's efforts aimed at revitalizing U.S. infrastructure — an area where the Biden administration may find common ground with Republicans.