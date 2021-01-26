Biden to outline racial equity plan, sign executive actions

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday outlining his plan to advance racial equity and will sign executive actions, continuing his push to use the powers of his office to implement parts of his agenda.

Biden will speak at 2 p.m. ET from the White House's State Dining Room, according to his daily schedule, and Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend.

Susan Rice, Biden’s domestic policy adviser, are expected to speak about the executive actions at a White House briefing with press secretary Jen Psaki at 12:30 p.m ET.

The executive orders Biden signed soon after being sworn in as president last Wednesday included one that directed the federal government to "pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality."

Under the order, the White House Domestic Policy Council, led by Rice, will be responsible for coordinating with various federal agencies including the Office of Management and Budget, to advance racial equity proposals. Biden directed OMB to assess “whether underserved communities and their members face systemic barriers in accessing benefits and opportunities available.”

