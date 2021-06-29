Biden to visit Florida condo collapse site on Thursday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to travel to Florida on Thursday where he is likely to visit the site of the condo building collapse near Miami Beach on Thursday, according to the White House.

The official death toll climbed to 11 on Monday, with 150 residents still unaccounted for. Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida.

Officials had assured residents of Champlain Towers South that the building was safe, despite a report that indicated otherwise. The building was undergoing a roof replacement to be in compliance with the report when half the building fell early Thursday morning.