Biden to promote economic agenda in Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Colorado district

President Joe Biden plans to take direct aim at far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert on Wednesday when he talks up his legislative accomplishments during a visit to her Colorado district.

Biden is scheduled to tour a wind tower manufacturer in Pueblo that recently announced an expansion that the White House said was a direct result of the Inflation Reduction Act — a signature part of his economic agenda.

In a preview of the trip, the White House contrasted the administration’s manufacturing and clean energy investments with Boebert’s politics, arguing in a document that “self-described MAGA Republicans like Representative Lauren Boebert continue to undermine their constituents by trying to block the President’s agenda.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday that Biden will deliver remarks about how his economic agenda is "mobilizing investments in clean energy manufacturing," while Republicans like Boebert "are threatening those investments, jobs and opportunities."

At a campaign event Tuesday night, Biden criticized Boebert by name and other Republicans who voted against legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a pool report.

Boebert’s congressional office did not respond to a request for comment on Biden’s visit.

Biden had planned to make the trip to Boebert's district in October, but it was postponed after war broke out between Israel and Hamas.

Boebert, a Trump ally who is a frequent critic of Biden and his administration, introduced articles of impeachment against Biden in June over his handling of the border. The House did not vote on the measure.

The White House has frequently contrasted the administration's agenda with that of far-right Republicans. Biden previously promoted a solar panel manufacturer's expansion plans in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's district in Georgia, and it has slammed "extreme MAGA Republicans" in speeches and called "MAGA" a "threat to the brick and mortar of our democratic institutions."

Biden won Colorado in 2020 with 55.4% of the vote, compared to former President Donald Trump's 41.9%.

Boebert was re-elected to a second term last year by the slimmest of margins — beating her Democratic opponent in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District by just over 500 votes.