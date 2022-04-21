Biden to provide an update on Ukraine as Russia declares 'success' in Mariupol

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks Thursday about the war in Ukraine, where civilians continue to face attacks by Russia's military as it opens a long-anticipated new offensive in the country's eastern region.

Biden will speak from the White House Roosevelt Room before he heads to Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash., to tout the administration's infrastructure plans and attend fundraisers for the Democratic Party.

The administration has been preparing another hefty aid package for Ukraine, with an announcement expected this week. NBC News reported Tuesday that the package would likely be similar in size to the $800 million one announced last week.

The package is expected to include more artillery and tens of thousands of more artillery rounds, which would help Ukraine fight Russian forces in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, two officials said.

The administration announced last week that it was sending an $800 million package to Ukraine that included 40,000 artillery rounds and 18 155mm howitzers, but a U.S. official said those artillery rounds would only last a little over a week.

The Biden administration also announced new sanctions Wednesday against Russians and Belarusians who have committed human rights abuses and companies and individuals who have sought to evade sanctions.

The latest actions come as Russia has launched a new assault in Ukraine's east, in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It also test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile this week, although Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Russia had notified the U.S. in advance in accordance with treaty obligations, adding that the test was routine and not deemed a threat to the U.S. or its allies.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared “success” in the port city of Mariupol Thursday and ordered his forces not to storm the Azovstal steel plant where the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged port city is holding out.

Earlier this week, Biden told reporters he didn't know if he would visit Ukraine's capital of Kyiv.

"I’ve been to Ukraine many times, just haven’t been there recently," he added.