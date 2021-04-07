Biden to push back on criticism that infrastructure bill goes too far

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to push back Wednesday against criticism that his $2 trillion infrastructure plan goes too far beyond funding traditional infrastructure and would cost jobs by raising taxes on corporations.

“He’ll remind Congress that inaction is not an option after the pandemic exposed the real frailties in our economy that left countless families falling behind,” a White House official said of Biden's planned remarks at the White House this afternoon. “In his remarks, the president is also going to talk about what infrastructure means in the 21st century and why it extends far beyond just roads and bridges.”

Biden is expected to highlight funding in the bill that would go to popular areas like the electrical grid, clean water, high-speed internet and railways while making the case that those investments would create jobs and improve competitiveness with China.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., however, has called the plan a "Trojan horse" for issues Democrats have wanted to advance for years.

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W Va., said he thinks the proposed 28 percent corporate tax rate in the bill to pay for the funding is too high. In the House, some Democrats have argued the bill is too small.

Biden has said he is open to working with members of Congress on a compromise, and White House officials say they are trying to find a balance that can get moderate Democrats and Republicans on board.