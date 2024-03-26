Biden reacts to pro-Palestinian protesters: 'They have a point'

President Joe Biden responded to pro-Palestinian protesters who interrupted his health care speech on Tuesday, saying that "they have a point."

Two protesters were escorted out of the Raleigh, North Carolina, venue after they cut off the president mid-remarks, shouting, "What about the health care in Gaza?"

"Everybody deserves health care," Biden said, as the protesters yelled that hospitals in Gaza were being bombed and alleged that Biden was "complicit in genocide." The president asked the audience to "be patient with them."

"They have a point," Biden said after the protesters were escorted out. "We need to get a lot more care into Gaza."

Members of the audience cheered and gave the president a standing ovation.