IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden to receive Covid-19 vaccine, Harris campaigning in Georgia

The president-elect will be sworn into office in 30 days.
Image: President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to introduce key Cabinet nominees and members of his climate team at an event at The Queen Theater in Wilmington
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to introduce key Cabinet nominees and members of his climate team at an event at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Dec.19, 2020.Alex Edelman / AFP - Getty Images
By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, are scheduled to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, and it will be recorded on live video.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are expected to receive the vaccine next week.

First Moderna vaccine doses on the move

Dec. 20, 202002:41

The Biden transition team told reporters during a Friday briefing call that staggering their vaccinations was "consistent with security and medical protocols" and it was recommended by medical and health experts. Asked for the reasoning for that recommendation, incoming press secretary Jen Psaki declined to go into further detail.

Harris will travel to Columbus, Georgia, Monday to campaign with Senate Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections.

In other transition news:

Image: Rebecca ShabadRebecca Shabad

Rebecca Shabad is a congressional reporter for NBC News, based in Washington.

Ali Vitali contributed.