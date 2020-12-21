Biden to receive Covid-19 vaccine, Harris campaigning in Georgia

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, are scheduled to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, and it will be recorded on live video.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are expected to receive the vaccine next week.

The Biden transition team told reporters during a Friday briefing call that staggering their vaccinations was "consistent with security and medical protocols" and it was recommended by medical and health experts. Asked for the reasoning for that recommendation, incoming press secretary Jen Psaki declined to go into further detail.

Harris will travel to Columbus, Georgia, Monday to campaign with Senate Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections.

