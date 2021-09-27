Biden to receive Covid booster shot on-camera Monday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will receive his Covid booster shot Monday afternoon at the White House, just days after the CDC recommended a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for certain at-risk groups.

The White House said that Biden also planned to deliver remarks at 1 p.m. ET.

Biden, 78, received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine on-camera in January. The new guidance says that someone in the president's age range should get a booster shot six months after their second dose.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Friday endorsed a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine for people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings, as well as people 50 to 64 years old who have an underlying medical condition.

President Joe Biden walks from Marine One as he returns from Camp David to the White House on Sept. 26, 2021. Joshua Roberts / Reuters

Walensky also surprised some by extending the endorsement to include essential workers such as teachers and grocery store employees, going further than the recommendations by a panel of CDC advisers.

The decision capped a highly unusual process in which top administration health officials in August announced a plan to start giving boosters this week before the career scientists at the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC had reviewed the data. But the officials said data from Israel and the United Kingdom showed troubling signs of protection waning, particularly in the elderly, and there was a need to act quickly.

Biden has said that ultimately his administration plans to offer a booster to all Americans. He has also said that scientists are working to review the data on booster shots for people who received the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

More than 2 million people have already received a booster shot even though until Friday it was only recommended for those with immune system disorders, an indication that many Americans were not willing to wait for the CDC and FDA's green light to receive an additional dose.