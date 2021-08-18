WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that all nursing homes will have to require all staff be vaccinated against Covid to keep receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding.

The new regulation requiring any nursing home participating in the Medicare or Medicaid programs to certify that all their workers are fully vaccinated will affect about 15,000 nursing homes, which employ more than 1.3 million people, an administration official said. About 60 percent of nursing home staff are already fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

Nursing homes are heavily dependent on Medicare and Medicaid funds, and some have raised concern that they would lose staff if they required staff to be vaccinated in an already tight job market. But with a surge in Covid infections driven by the delta variant, the Biden administration has been looking to use whatever levers it has to pressure more Americans to get vaccinated.

Biden has already required all health care and nursing home workers with the Veterans Affairs Administration be vaccinated and that federal employees get vaccinated or undergo routine testing. A range of private sector companies and universities have also begun requiring vaccinations.

The new policy could go into effect as early as next month, though the timing is fluid as the administration works with nursing homes to ramp up vaccinations in the coming weeks, the official said.

Biden administration officials said earlier this month that they were discussing using federal authorities and regulatory powers, including withholding federal funds, to try to persuade institutions to require their employees to get Covid vaccinations, including nursing homes.

Nursing home residents have been particularly at risk for coronavirus infections even once vaccinated. Data from the CDC showed that the vaccines' effectiveness dropped from 75 percent in March to 53 percent by August. Administration officials announced Wednesday that they would recommend all adults receive a vaccine booster shot eight months after their first dose starting next month.