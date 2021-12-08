Biden's plan for free at-home Covid test could be ineffective, experts warn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new plan to require private insurance companies to cover the cost of rapid at-home Covid tests could do little to make testing more widespread, experts warn, because of the complicated nature of getting reimbursed.

The administration has renewed their push for testing access as part of their preparation for a possible winter Covid surge and the unknown impact of the new omicron variant.

Health experts have warned of a number of pitfalls in the proposed plan that could keep Americans from getting regularly tested for Covid, which many say, along with vaccines, is essential to getting control of the pandemic.

Biden's plan would require people with private health insurance to first buy the tests and then submit reimbursement claims in order to get coverage. That means people would have to pay up-front, save the receipts and navigate the opaque and complicated process of submitting a reimbursement claim to their health care provider.

"It could provide some relief, but it also provides barriers in order to get that relief," said Lindsey Dawson, an associate director at the Kaiser Family Foundation. "This policy alone is not going to necessarily make testing a widespread practice for everybody in the United States."

Sabrina Corlette, co-director of the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, said that not all families will have the ability to pay up-front for at-home tests, which can cost more than $20. Even for individuals who can afford to float the money, part of the challenge for the Biden administration will be making people aware of the reimbursements.

"[Private insurance holders] may not know how to save their receipt, or that their health plan will even cover it. So that's almost the first step, is just making sure people know that they can now do this," Corlette said.

It is also unclear whether the plan will limit the amount of tests a person can get reimbursed for and whether there will be certain restrictions on who qualifies for a reimbursement. Some experts, for example, worry that insurance providers might only reimburse tests for people who have an underlying condition or who were directly exposed to someone with Covid.

An administration official said that getting a free test at one of the more than 20,000 federally-supported testing sites across the U.S. is also an option.

The Biden administration has said that they plan to release more details on the new policy by Jan. 15.

"All those details need to be determined and I am not yet convinced that, at best, we will get more than one test per person," said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University. "In order to reduce the number of cases we're seeing, we need to have widespread, easy and free — or near-free — access to these tests. And I'm not at all convinced that what they're proposing is going to achieve that."

The Biden administration has said that the new rule will cover tests for the estimated 150 million Americans who have private insurance. For those without private health care, the administration said it would provide 50 million free at-home tests to community health clinics and rural health care centers.

Some experts have questioned why the Biden administration would not buy tests and provide them free of charge to all Americans, as many European countries have done. Ideally, Corlette said, Americans would be able to have a handful of at-home tests available and could use them regularly to make better decisions about how they interact with their communities.

"For that to work, people need to be able to afford the tests, they need to be accessible," she said. "Ideally, you just have a stack of them sitting in your bathroom cupboard and ready to pull out anytime you feel a sniffle."

When asked Monday why the White House was not pursuing a strategy that would be less complicated for Americans to navigate, press secretary Jen Psaki suggested that an alternative plan was not feasible.

"Should we just send one to every American?," Psaki said. "Then what happens if you — if every American has one test? How much does that cost, and then what happens after that?"

Nuzzo said she found Psaki's response troubling.

"If you're dismissing the idea that every American gets a test as too expensive, what is this insurance policy actually going to amount to?," Nuzzo said. "It just made me feel like this policy was window dressing."