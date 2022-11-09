Biden says Elon Musk’s relationships with foreign countries is 'worthy of being looked at'

WASHINGTON — Asked Wednesday whether Elon Musk posed a threat to national security, President Joe Biden said that the billionaire’s “relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at.”

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

“Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate — I’m not suggesting that — I’m suggesting it’s worth being looked at. And that’s all I’ll say,” he continued.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the new owner of Twitter, has significant business interests in China.