Biden says too many schools have become 'killing fields' since Uvalde shooting

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that American schools have turned into "killing fields" in the year since a mass shooter gunned down nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Biden, standing before 21 candles at the base of the White House Grand Staircase, spoke of the grief experienced by the families who lost loved ones and urged Congress to act on guns.

Biden said families in Uvalde had pleaded with him to “do something” in the wake of the carnage.

“Too many everyday places have become killing fields in communities across America,” Biden said in somber remarks marking the anniversary of the shooting. “And in each place, we hear the same message: 'Do something. 'For God’s sake, just do something.”

Biden appealed to federal and state lawmakers to enact “common sense gun safety laws” to “keep weapons of war off our streets and out of the hands of dangerous people,” and said it was time to put an end to immunity from liability for gun manufacturers.

“How many more mothers will live their worst nightmare before we stand up the gun lobby?” Biden asked, before mounting a call to put partisan politics aside. “It’s time to act. It’s time to make our voices heard. Not as Democrats or Republicans. But as friends, neighbors, parents — and as fellow Americans.”